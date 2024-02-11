Six killed in firing between two groups in Larkana

Six people were killed and five injured on Sunday in a firing incident between two groups near Nodero Bypass Larkana.

According to the private news channel, a fight between two groups over the issue of voting in Larkana’s Nodero turned into violence, with firing and indiscriminate use of sticks by both groups. According to the police, as soon as the incident was reported, the Mahota police officers arrived at the scene.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sultan Shah was shot dead, whereas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bashir Ahmed Shar and Constable Saddam Hussain were among the injured.

Police said that one seriously injured person has been immediately shifted to Karachi for treatment.

Bilawal grieves

Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has strongly condemned the firing incident in Larkana district and expressed grief over the killings of six people, including an ASI of Mahotta police station. He has demanded that the culprits involved in the incident be brought to justice. “My heart goes out to the families of all the deceased, including the martyred ASI, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the DSP and others who were injured in the incident,” he added.

CM Baqar

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Rted) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday took notice of casualties during firing in Neodero area of Larkano.

While expressing his grief and sorrow over the killings of 6 persons including a policeman in Neodero, he directed the IGP Sindh to present an immediate report of the incident to him. The IGP informed the Chief Minister that firing took place between two groups near Neodero Bypass in Larkano. He said that as a result of the firing, a police officer of Mahota police station ASI Sultan Shah embraced martyrdom.