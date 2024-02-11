IWMB safely rescues female leopard cub

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Sunday safely rescued a female cub of leopard from the scenic Dhirkot Tehsil of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which is known for its deodar jungle. The Wildlife Spokesperson told the media that the female leopard cub was five to six months old and was rescued from Dhirkot area as the AJK Wildlife Department lacked the wildlife rehabilitation facility and requested the IWMB for assistance. He added that the local people broke the teeth and fractured the legs of the female leopard cub. However, during the medical examination, the female leopard cub was found to have severe dehydration along with skin infections, he said. “The condition of the female leopard cub is out of danger due to the provision of emergency medical facilities. The IWMB has chosen Lucky as the name of the female leopard cub because it was successfully kept alive. Lucky has also started taking her meal and will be transferred to the Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in the next few days after providing veterinary medical care,” the IWMB official said.