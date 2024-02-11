Apple’s major move towards third-party apps

California: (Web Desk) Technology company Apple has announced its action plan in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) issued by the European Union.

According to Apple Insider, EU (European Union) developers who agree to the new regulations introduced by Apple will be able to create app marketplaces that rival the App Store.

These stores may offer applications for use that are outside of Apple’s App Store or are not subject to Apple’s rules.

Following this move by Apple, developers will be able to use new features to set up their applications in App Store Connect and App Store Connect API.

Apps submitted for testing will be able to use new alternative browser engines, alternative payment service providers and external linking.

Although the European Commission wanted Apple to open up iOS to alternative app stores, other companies have expressed concerns over Apple’s move.

Apple’s implementation of DMA has been criticized by the heads of Spotify, Epic and the president of Xbox.

The new changes will be implemented by the company from March 2024. The European Commission will review Apple’s move next month and if the organization expresses any dissatisfaction, the company may be asked to make further changes.