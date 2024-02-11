In America, thieves stole radio towers and transmitters and escaped

Alabama: (Web Desk) Thieves in America escaped by stealing a radio tower and transmitter.

According to foreign media, in a unique incident of theft in the American state of Alabama, the accused stole a 200 feet long radio tower and transmitter in broad daylight and escaped easily.

According to media reports, the radio station, which is the main source of news and other information for the community, was stolen on February 2 after which the station went off air.

The general manager of the radio station said in his statement that due to the theft of the tower and transmitter, which the community is facing many problems, their voice was actually taken away. The incident of theft was revealed when the staff reached the station for repairs , they noticed that the tower was not in place and the transmitter was not in place.

It should be noted that the radio station has been established since 1950, the station authorities suspect that the thieves broke the tower into small pieces and no arrests have been made in the incident.