Nawaz Sharif challenges NA-15 Mansehra-II result

Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister Saturday has challenged the electoral result of constituency NA-15 Mansehra-II. In a writ petition, Nawaz Sharif stated that several areas of Manshera are facing difficulties in communication due to snowfall.” “The request mentioned that over 125 polling stations did not submit Form 45, yet the results were announced, therefore the results of NA-15 should be halted.” According to unofficial results from all 550 polling stations in the constituency, independent candidate Shahzada Muhammad Ghastasif Khan secured victory with 105,249 votes.” “Nawaz Sharif remained second with 80,382 votes.”