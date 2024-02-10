Amjad Islam Amjad remembered on 1st death anniversary

The first death anniversary of renowned poet, playwright, and literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad was observed here on Saturday.

Amjad was a renowned poet, screenwriter, and lyricist who inspired generations through his literary work.

He was born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore. He made valuable contributions in the fields of drama and poetry.

Amjad was renowned for his contributions to poetry, drama, and literature, inspiring generations through his literary prowess. He left an indelible mark on the literary landscape with his extensive work, which includes over 40 books authored throughout his illustrious career.

His contributions were recognized with prestigious awards such as the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, honoring his exceptional literary achievements. Amjad’s impact extended beyond borders, with his work transcending cultural boundaries. Notably, he penned the lyrics for the famous Bollywood song “Mann Ki Lagan” in 2003, marking the debut of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in the Indian music industry.

His legacy lives on through timeless television series like “Waris,” “Dehleez,” “Samandar,” “Waqt,” “Fishaar,” “Raat,” “Din,” “Eendhen,” and “Inkaar,” which continue to captivate audiences. Additionally, Amjad’s contributions to children’s literature, with plays like “Jadu Ki Sheeshi,” “Bahadur Shehzada,” and “Daal Mei Kala,” have left an enduring impact on young minds. Amjad Islam Amjad’s death on February 10, 2023, at the age of 78 was deeply mourned by admirers worldwide, yet his legacy continues to resonate through his timeless literary works.