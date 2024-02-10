DC leads crackdown on alms seekers; nabs 10

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, a relentless crackdown on beggars has been initiated across the capital city. According to ICT Spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, the Assistant Commissioner City, Anil Saeed, spearheaded an operation on Saturday resulting in the apprehension of ten beggars from various localities. These individuals were promptly handed over to Kohsar police station for further legal action. He said that in a concerted effort to address the issue comprehensively, professional beggars were targeted in order to make federal capital a livable place for the citizens. Meanwhile, the underage beggars were also compassionately handed over to the Edhi Center for appropriate care and support, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that these operations are conducted on daily basis under the vigilant oversight of Assistant Commissioners, signaling a sustained commitment to curb begging activities within their jurisdictions.