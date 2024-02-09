KP Caretaker Finance Minister Visits KPRA Headquarters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Excise Mr. Ahmed Rasul Bangash visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA)’s headquarters here on Friday.

Newly posted DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal and former DG KPRA Abid Ullah Kakakhel briefed the minister on the working of KPRA, its inception and its progress over the years.

The minister lauded the role of KPRA in the provincial tax receipts and also praised the performance of KPRA staff. “Own source revenue is crucial for development of the province and it is the only way to get complete financial independence and fiscal self-reliance,” he said directing the KPRA team to escalate their efforts to further boost their revenue collection and pave way for achieving their current year’s revenue target which is Rs42 billion.

The outgoing Director General KPRA Abid Ullah Kakakhel told the minister that he is confident on the KPRA team’s capabilities. “We have very professional and brilliant officers here in KPRA who are well trained in their fields and I am confident that they will continue to grow the organisation,” Kakakhel said adding that he was astonished to witness that each and every function of KPRA is digitised when he was earlier posted as DG KPRA. The minister wished good luck to the team of KPRA and said that he is hopeful and confident that the newly posted Director General of KPRA Fouzia Iqbal will lead the KPRA team to achieve their revenue and non-revenue targets for the progress and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.