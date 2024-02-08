CM, Corps Commander visit CMH after blast

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and Corps Commander Balochistan Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta on Thursday.

They inquired after the health of those injured in Qilla Saifullah and Pishin bomb blasts yesterday. They prayed and extended best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured undergoing treatment. Later, they also visited a polling station in Quetta and reviewed the facilities provided to polling staff and voters. On this occasion, the caretaker chief minister and the Corps Commander expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the elections.