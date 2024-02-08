PEMRA issues show cause notices to 4 news channels

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday issues show cause notices to four electronic media news channels for violation of the election code of conduct. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had complained that Geo News, ARY News, GNN and Dawn News had violated ECP code of conduct and PEMRA law by conducting exclusive interviews of leaders of various political parties. PEMRA has given the management of the news channels seven days to file a reply in personal hearing after which further action would be taken. Moreover, the PERMA issued directives to the satellite news channels to strictly follow the code of conduct issued under Election Act 2017, otherwise, they would face action.