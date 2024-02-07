Gold rates up by Rs 400

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 215,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 215,100 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 to Rs 184,756 from Rs184,413 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,360 from Rs. 169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,053 from $2,048, the Association reported.