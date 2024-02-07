Tamasha to live stream PSL 9

Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, Tamasha was once again, bringing HD live streaming of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL 9). Cricket enthusiasts across Pakistan can now enjoy HD live streaming of all HBL PSL 9 matches on the Tamasha mobile app, said a press release. A signing ceremony between Tamasha and Walee Technologies leadership where Tamasha acquired digital broadcasting rights for the tournament, bringing HD live streaming of all HBL-PSL 9 matches straight to the smartphones of millions of Pakistanis, regardless of their network. Sharing his thoughts on this exciting development, Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz, said, “Catering to the undying love of millions of Pakistanis for the game of cricket, Tamasha is set to bring high-definition live streaming of yet another thrilling PSL season. I hope the new PSL season shatters records and establishes new milestones in Pakistan’s digital entertainment landscape.” The 9th edition of the HBL PSL was set to kick off on February 17, in Lahore. The opening match would feature Lahore Qalandars, two-time winners and defending champions, facing Islamabad United, the winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions.