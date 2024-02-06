Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term. The election was conducted by Election Commissioner Shah Khawar during a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday. The incumbent PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while chairing the BoG, said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for trust and confidence reposed in me. “I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan.”