Pakistan earns US $280mn from travel services’ export in Jul-Nov

Pakistan earned US $280.981 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a decrease of 19.03 percent as compared to the US $347.001 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services also decreased by 19.80 per cent, from US $344.211 million last year to US $276.071 million during July-November 2023. Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 372.48 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 83.25 per cent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed a decline of 22.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 75.99 per cent, from US$ 2.790 million to US$ 4.910 million, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-November 2023 were recorded at US$ 2,986.26 million against the exports of US$ 3.089.23 million in July-November 2022, showing a decrease of 3.33 per cent. The imports of the country surged by 20.67 per cent, growing from US$ 3,406.30 million last year to US$ 4,110.33 million during the months under review.