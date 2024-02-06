1,376 scouts, 800 rescuers to perform duty during elections

The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) has finalized its plan for the general elections in the district. District Emergency Officer Faisalabad Zafar Iqbal while chairing a meeting said that Rescue 1122 teams would be high alert across the district to deal with any situation during the general elections. He said that 134 rescue posts were set up in the district where 37 ambulance vehicles and 116 motorcycle ambulances would remain available. The staffers’ leaves were cancelled and volunteers were also deputed. He said that 800 rescuers and 1,376 scouts would perform rescue duty. Emergency Officer Operations Engineer Tariq Mehmood would monitor rescue activities and negligence, lethargy or delinquency would not be tolerated, he added.