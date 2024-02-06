King Charles III of Great Britain is suffering from cancer

London: (Web Desk) King Charles III of Great Britain has been diagnosed with cancer.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said that King Charles, who will become King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, is completely positive about his treatment and will return to full public duties as soon as possible. Looking forward to

King Charles spent 3 nights in hospital last month where he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate. Diagnosed with cancer while in hospital, the statement did not provide further details on what type of cancer the king was diagnosed with, but according to royal family sources, it is not prostate cancer.

According to the statement, the king has started regular treatment on Monday, during which he has been advised by doctors to postpone all his public engagements, during which he should continue with normal state affairs and official paperwork. will

British Prime Minister Rishi Sonak expressed his best wishes for King Charles on ‘X’. “I have no doubt that he will make a full recovery soon and I know that the entire country will wish him well,” he said.