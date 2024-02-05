Daily Times

German exports fall more than expected in December

Reuters

German exports fell more than expected in December due to weak global demand, data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday. Exports fell by 4.6% in December compared with the previous month. The result compared with a forecast 2.0% decrease in a Reuters poll. Exports to EU countries fell by 5.5% compared with the previous month, while exports to countries outside the EU declined by 3.5%, the office said. Imports fell by 6.7% from November, the federal statistics office reported, versus analysts’ expectations for a 1.5% decline. The foreign trade balance showed a calendar- and seasonally adjusted surplus of 22.2 billion euros ($23.92 billion) in December, versus a surplus of 20.8 billion euros the previous month. In 2023, exports were down 1.4% compared with 2022, while imports to Germany experienced a much sharper decline of 9.7%.

