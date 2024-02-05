AGPR conducts study on employee loans

In response to the concerns raised by President Dr Arif Alvi over the violations of merit and criteria for granting loans to government employees, the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has identified weaknesses and violations of rules in the existing system of granting long term advances (House Building and Conveyance Advances) to the Federal Government employees by conducting a special study that suggests recommendations for improving the system.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in a letter to the AGP, had urged the need to evaluate the current system of granting loans to the government employees to ensure transparency, merit and fair play. He had raised concerns over the non-observance of criteria as two separate lists, called the “regular list” and the “out of turn list/priority”, were being maintained for granting loans. He observed that there seemed to be no criteria as to when, why and how an employee was to be moved from the “regular list” to the “out of turn” (priority) list.