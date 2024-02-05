Gujranwala connects with Sialkot Motorway

In a remarkable achievement, Gujranwala has been seamlessly connected to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway within an unprecedented span of five months. The newly inaugurated Gujranwala Expressway, a mega project, was formally opened for traffic by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Covering a distance of 15.2 km with two lanes, the expressway reduces travel time between Gujranwala and Lahore to an impressive 45 minutes.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his inspection of the expressway, commended the high-quality construction work and lauded the performance of FWO (Frontier Works Organization). The citizens of Gujranwala can now reach Lahore in the time it takes to travel from Lahore city to the defense area, according to a handout issued here Monday.

Approximately 8,500 vehicles are expected to traverse the Gujranwala Expressway daily, ensuring convenient and efficient travel for thousands of passengers. Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi inaugurated the 74 km long stretch from Gujranwala to Kot Sarwar Interchange, Hafizabad Road.

Addressing the media after the expressway’s opening, Chief Minister Punjab acknowledged the relentless efforts of various stakeholders. Secretary Communication and Works, through multiple visits, played a pivotal role, and the local administration demonstrated unwavering dedication. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman swiftly resolved issues related to the expressway, while Commissioner Gujranwala and his team worked diligently to acquire land.

Chief Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for the dedication of individuals like Colonel Imran, who worked tirelessly, even at late hours, to ensure the project’s timely completion. The entire team, including the Planning and Development Department, contributed day and night to the expressway’s construction.

Looking ahead, Mohsin Naqvi announced plans for a commercial area around the Gujranwala Expressway and the construction of an overhead bridge connecting it to Chan da Qilla. He shared the exciting news of initiating the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, emphasizing its utility for citizens and potential benefits for election monitoring.

With the inauguration of the Gujranwala Expressway, the distance between Lahore and Gujranwala has been significantly reduced to 45 minutes, marking a crucial development for the city. Notably, ongoing projects like Band road, SL3, and several others are nearing completion, showcasing the commitment to finishing initiated endeavors.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Health, Secretary Housing, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant authorities.

Landless Farmers

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi distributed allocation letters for 12.5 acres of land to 26,000 landless farmers in Bahawalpur. The allocation of land to Cholistan farmers is poised to uplift the impoverished community and pave the way for prosperity.

Under this transformative initiative, each farmer has been granted a lease for 12.5 acres of land for a period of five years. This momentous decision addresses the long-standing grievance of the underprivileged farmers spanning three districts in south Punjab, namely Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur, according to a handout issued here Monday.

The occasion holds immense importance for the Bahawalpur division, commemorating a historic day for the Cholistanis. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt congratulations to the landless farmers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalnanger for securing their rightful allotment. CM Naqvi shed light on the protracted journey, revealing that the land allocation process for the Cholistanis had been pending since 1978. With this breakthrough, the entire expanse of Cholistan is poised for cultivation, transforming once-barren lands into lush greenery, complemented by the availability of canal water, he said.

Anticipating a positive ripple effect, Mr Naqvi expressed confidence that farmers would cultivate this allocated land in the upcoming crop season. The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including the IG police, chairman P&D, secretary C&W, secretary health, commissioner Bahawalpur and others.

Kashmir Day

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Nqovi stated that he wants to send a clear message that Kashmiris are ‘our brethren, and we stand with them in every situation’. Seven decades have passed, and the Kashmir conflict is still unresolved; this is a moment of reflection for the civilized world. In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, there is a continued violation of all human rights by the Indian-occupied government, including barbaric killings, sexual assaults, and a series of barbaric violence.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day here Monday, the CM said that there is grave concern over the continuous oppression and human rights abuses by the Indian military in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The systematic violations against humanity by the Indian-occupied government, including the denial of the inalienable right to self-determination for the Kashmiris, are deplorable. Even today, the commitment and spirit of the Kashmiris remain high in their struggle for freedom, he said. The resilience of Kashmiris strengthens with each passing day. The Indian brutal actions are severe crimes against humanity that cannot diminish the determination of brave Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination. Pakistan will continue to provide all forms of political, moral and diplomatic support in accordance with international laws and United Nations resolutions for the resolution of the core issue of Kashmir, he concluded.

Safe city project

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Bahawalpur on Sunday for the inauguration of the OPD, Surgical Ward Upgradation Project at Victoria Hospital. He also inaugurated the Safe City project in Bahawalpur. He inaugurated the upgraded building of the Civil Lines Polic Station. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also virtually inaugurated other model police stations of Bahawalpur. He visited the wards of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He also inspected the Medical Emergency, Plastic Surgery, and ENT wards. He talked to the patients, doctors, and paramedical staff. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, “This is your hospital, take care of this lovely building.”

Talking to the media he said that Bahawal Victoria Hospital was built in 1906, and renovating the old building was a difficult task. The team of the Department of Buildings and Communications is credited with upgrading the historical building of Bahawal Victoria Hospital beautifully. If a new hospital is built, it will not be as upgraded as Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The old building of the hospital has been completely renovated. The upgradation Project cost Rs 2.10 billion and the upgrade was completed in 2 months and 5 days.