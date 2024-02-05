NA-238: Independent candidate Tabassum urges public to use right to vote

Independent candidate from NA-238 Tabassum Abdul Qadir has vowed to work for youth by creating more opportunities. In a statement, she urged the people to come out in large numbers on February 8 to use their right to vote. “I belong to a well-off business family and the Almighty has blessed me a lot. It is the time for self-reflection now. I think Allah has given me the opportunity to serve the people.” She appealed to the public to use their right to vote irrespective of their party and political affiliations. “We will work only if you will fulfil your duty by casting ballot.”