Polls Manifesto and China

In a democratic system, political parties play a central role, serving as platforms for individuals who support specific ideologies and allowing them to participate in elections – a democratic process to choose a leader. These parties develop their election strategies around a set of principles, goals, and commitments outlined in their manifesto, which reflects the party’s vision and is influenced by its founding ideology. The manifesto serves as a blueprint for the party’s direction, presenting its aspirations and pledges to the electorate in exchange for their support to assume governmental responsibilities.

In 2024, countries with more than half the world’s population – over four billion people – will send their citizens to the polls. In Pakistan’s quasi-democracy, polls are due on February 8, 2024. Three major political parties namely PTI, PPP and PML-N have unveiled their manifestoes amid 2024 polls. Notably, each party’s manifesto contains a dedicated section on foreign policy, emphasizing the leadership’s vision to safeguard Pakistan’s national interests and navigate it through the complexities of the contemporary global landscape. Of particular significance in the manifestoes of these parties is the emphasis placed on China, reflecting its paramount importance in their strategic thoughts.

PTI’s Foreign Policy Manifesto

In its manifesto, PTI has stated its commitment to preserving and enhancing the strong bonds with countries in the Muslim world, along with emphasizing the special relationship with China, which it terms as an “all-weather ally.” The party has prioritized economic cooperation and aims to foster a robust trade partnership with China, particularly by focusing on the development and activation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This initiative is highlighted as a key priority in PTI’s manifesto.

PPP’s Foreign Policy Manifesto

The PPP has positioned itself as spearheading a quantum leap forward by placing Pakistan as a key player in China’s Belt and Road Initiative and paving the way for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). PPP has identified conventional and non-conventional threats against the CPEC and the Pak-China strategic partnership. It recognizes the need to protect the corridor from external threats, including terrorism and hostile, subversive elements. Additionally, it recognizes that Pakistan’s public capacity to undertake CPEC is linked to pushing through crucial reforms in the energy sector, improving public sector capacity, streamlining tariff structures, and clearing regulatory tangles.

PML-N’s Foreign Policy Manifesto

The PML-N, referring to China as an “all-weather friend,” has thoroughly acknowledged and anticipated China’s significant role across various sectors in Pakistan, including energy, economy, infrastructure, and telecommunications. The party commits to maximizing the potential benefits of CPEC in several specific key areas;

1. Trade and Market Access

2. Industrial Development and Global Value Chains

3. Socio-Economic Development and Poverty Alleviation

4. Agriculture Modernization and Marketing

5. Gwadar Oil City and Blue Economy

6. Regional Connectivity and Third-Party Participation

Furthermore, it aims to work to forge even closer, the historic deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China. It will ensure that the next phase of CPEC projects is delivered on time and in line with the vision of the leadership of both PRC and PML-N.

Moreover, it also touched upon the Pak-China defence cooperation, maintaining that ‘our government will ensure that Pakistan’s strong and impregnable defence is strengthened even further, through our continued and robust cooperation with our all-weather friend.’ It will continue to lend our full support to China on international and multilateral fronts, particularly in areas of mutual convergence and shared interests.

The three major political parties have collectively acknowledged the pivotal role that China plays in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. They have demonstrated a firm commitment and determination to strengthen and enhance the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China to unprecedented levels. Essentially, all three parties emphasize the utmost significance of the Pak-China partnership and the strategic imperatives ingrained within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s path toward advancement and well-being.

The articulated visions in their manifestoes underscore a shared consensus on prioritizing economic collaboration, infrastructure enhancement, and defence alliances with China. This highlights a remarkable coherence across the political spectrum in Pakistan regarding the nation’s relationship with China, reflecting a unified stance on leveraging this partnership for the nation’s growth and prosperity.

The writer is a student of Strategic Studies at National Defence University, Islamabad. He tweets @afnanwasif