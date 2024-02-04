PSL 9 tickets to go on sale on Feb 6

The Tickets for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 will go on sale on Tuesday (February 6). Fans would also be able to pre-book their tickets online at pcb.tcs.com.pk, said a press release.

Physical tickets have been made mandatory for all HBL PSL 9 matches. E-tickets (self-printed or digital copies) would not be accepted for entry across the four venues throughout the tournament.

Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres from February 12 onwards. The tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS-designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS.

The opening ceremony and first match of the ninth edition of the HBL PSL was scheduled to take place on February 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The tickets have been set at PKR 6,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 2,000 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).

The tickets for the final, to be played on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, have been set at PKR 8,000 (VIP), PKR 4,000 (Premium), PKR 2,500 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General).

The tickets for the qualifier would be sold for PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 2,500 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General). Over the course of HBL PSL 9, Karachi will host 11 matches including the final leg of the tournament, Rawalpindi and Lahore will host nine matches each while Multan will host five matches.