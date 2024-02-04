Tribes matter as election fever grips Charssadda

The independent and political party candidates approached large tribes and communities, seeking support for the 2024 election scheduled to be held on February 8.

With only four days left in the 2024 general election, candidates of various political parties and independents started approaching Tangiwall, Mohamadzai, Mohammad, Rajjarwall, and other tribes to get maximum support for the election that would be held on Thursday across the country, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Charsadda district.

On NA 24 Charsadda-1, political stalwarts are posing a serious challenge to Qumi Watan Party Chairman and former interior minister, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, in his native constituency.

Known as a stronghold of the ANP and Qumi Watan Party, Aftab Sherpao is again contesting the election from his home constituency, where he is being challenged by ANP, JUIF, PTI, and Pakistan People’s Party candidates.

Winning the 2002, 2008, and 2013 elections despite defeat in the last election, Aftab Sherpao expedited his election campaign to persuade voters, besides approaching large tribes to win their support.

In the 2013 election, Sherpao won the constituency with 37,044 votes against Munhamir Khan, who bagged 33,836 votes.

However, Aftab Sherpao had lost to PTI’s Anwar Taj, as the former stood in third place. The women of Charsadda, constituting 45% of registered voters, are eyeing resolutions to their socioeconomic, educational, and environmental challenges besides seeking jobs.

The voters are demanding the establishment of a medical and Cadet College, improved health and education facilities, and economic empowerment for women.

Senior vice chairman of the ‘Muttahida’ Shopkeepers Federation, Sadiqullah, said that inadequate healthcare and education facilities, insufficient transport infrastructure, and unfulfilled promises regarding road coverage are major challenges for the constituency, and any candidate with a solid program for its resolutions would get an edge over others.

He said a medical and Cadet College was approved 15 years ago, but it had yet to be established in the constituency.

He urged the prospective representatives to address these problems and alleviate the burden on the common people.

Meena Taj, an advocate for women’s rights, emphasized the need for economic empowerment, education, and a change in societal attitudes. She said the existing laws empowering women are perceived as ineffective in practice, leading to challenges for widows and their children.

Urging elected representatives to enforce harassment laws effectively and develop plans for women’s livelihood improvement at the village level, she said that political discourse often focuses on emotions rather than concrete plans.

She highlighted the importance of political parties presenting clear manifestos and plans for future development, emphasizing that a focus on opponents rather than problem-solving contributes to divisive politics. On NA24 Charsadda-II, ANP’s KP President Aimal Wali is also being challenged by JUIF and PPP candidates in his home constituency.

Aimal Wali Khan, who is the son of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, was contesting the election for a national assembly seat in his hometown of Charsadda after his father was out of the race due to health problems.

The history of the past elections revealed that the ANP’s had won the constituency a record six times, the JUIF’s three times, and the PTI’s only once. During general elections held between 1970 and 2018, this constituency was won three times by ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, two times by Khan Abdul Wali Khan, and once by Begium Nasim Wali Khan. JUIF’s Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed clinched victory in the 1990 election, and Maulana Gohar Shah won it two times, while PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan won it once in the last general election.

In the 1970 election, ANP Chief Abdul Wali Khan emerged victorious after securing 34,359 votes, while his wife Begium Nasim Wali Khan secured victory on the ticket of the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) with 48,653 votes during the 1977 election.

Abdul Wali Khan had regained the seat in the 1998 election after obtaining 63,185 votes. However, Abdul Wali Khan lost to JUIF’s Maulana Hasan Jan Shaheed in the 1990 election after the latter bagged 66,452 votes. As a result, the former left practical politics.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan was elected member of the national assembly from this constituency in the 1993 election with 56,164 votes and the 1997 election with 55,059 votes, respectively.

In the 2002 general election, JUIF candidate Maulana Gohar Shah secured victory with 55,917 votes, while ANP’s Asfandyar Wali was again elected in the 2008 election after securing 38,835 votes.

In the 2013 election, the seat was re-clinched by Maulana Gohar Shah on the ticket of JUIF with 53,610 votes, and PTI’s Fazal Muhammad achieved a landslide victory in the 2018 election with 83,596 votes.

Former Chairman, Political Science Department, Professor Dr. AH Hilali, said that the 2024 election in Charsadda would determine the popularity of the party.

He said, “Time will tell whether ANP’s third generation will emerge victorious or whether political rivals will regain their seats after PTI wins the last election.”

The literacy rate in the politically fertile constituency was relatively higher than that in NA 23 Charsadda-I, where support from other political parties and large baradaris would matter.

Most of its people are associated with government jobs, agriculture, trade, and overseas employment. The contesting candidates started attending marriages and funeral prayers and addressing corner meetings to persuade maximum public support. The electioneering campaign accelerated as polling day neared in Charssadda.