PML-N candidate Rana Ahmad Atiq Anwar vows progress, slams PTI

Muslim League (N) candidate for NA 113, Rana Ahmad Atiq Anwar, emphasized the party’s commitment to public welfare projects during its previous government, attributing continued public support to these initiatives. However, Anwar lamented that the progress achieved through successful projects was hampered by the PTI government, resulting in significant setbacks for the country. In an exclusive conversation with Daily Times, Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar underscored the tireless efforts of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in leading Pakistan towards progress.

Anwar expressed disappointment over the discontinuation of impactful projects by the PTI government and accused them of neglecting the welfare of the nation. He asserted that the people have recognized the dedication of those who work relentlessly for Pakistan’s well-being and criticized those who have hindered the country’s growth.

Mian Nawaz Sharif, serving as Prime Minister for the fourth term, is expected to lead the country towards further development, according to Anwar. He stated that the party’s primary focus is on providing employment opportunities to the citizens. Anwar criticized Imran Khan for allegedly making empty promises and slogans without delivering concrete results for the youth. In contrast, the PML-N has presented a comprehensive manifesto aimed at securing a better future for the youth of the country.

Anwar confidently declared that the people’s choice is the Muslim League (N), expressing optimism about securing a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections. He pledged to propel Pakistan forward under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, highlighting the immense sacrifices made by the party to save Pakistan from default and set it on the path of development.