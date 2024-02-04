NA 1 Chitral Talha Mahmood garners support of everyone

Members of other parties, including the PTI announced their support in favor of Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood, nominated for the National Assembly from NA 1 Chitral.

Sarah Shah and Syed Latifa Shah, a very active female members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, from Upper Chitral district, also announced to join the convoy of Senator Talha Mahmood. Syeda Latifa Shah was also contesting the election for PK 1 as an independent candidate for the provincial assembly. She had already started the election campaign, but she has withdrawn.

Addressing a press conference at District Headquarters Booni district of Upper Chitral district, we were impressed by the humanitarian services of Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood, who was also chairman of the Talha Mahmood Foundation. He continues to help the poor, affected, and needy people not only in Chitral but in the whole country, including foreign countries. He does welfare and rehabilitation work in all four provinces of Pakistan as well as in other poor countries too. As a donor, it is hoped that he will not waste or embezzle our rights if elected MNA from Chitral.

Syed Latifa Shah withdrew in favor of the provincial assembly candidate in solidarity with Talha Mahmood.

Apart from this, people from the Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League N, and other parties are also joining the convoy of Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood. In Reich, Khot, Shah Gram, and other areas of upper Chitral, people affiliated with other political and religious groups also left their parties and joined the Talha Mahmood party, who impressed with the spirit of his service to humanity.