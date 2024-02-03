Ashrafi calls for world action on Kashmir, Palestine issues

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called for the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, not only in Pakistan but also throughout Muslim countries, highlighting a strong and assertive approach towards this cause.

Emphasizing the significance of addressing the Kashmir and Palestine issues according to the will of their people, he urged human rights organizations to spotlight the longstanding concerns on February 5. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he emphasized that severe human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine posed a significant threat to world peace.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), called on world powers and the United Nations to intervene and prevent India and Israel from perpetrating acts that threaten humanity. He affirmed that Kashmiris had never accepted Indian occupation and would continue their peaceful struggle for freedom. He asserted that Pakistan, its government, and the Kashmiri people would persist in their diplomatic and moral support for the oppressed. Ashrafi emphasised the importance of voting as Pakistan is gearing up for general elections on February 8. He urged the people to exercise their right to vote with sincerity, saying that women also have the right to cast their vote in elections. He emphasised that women could not be deprived of their right to vote.

He said that the Pakistan Ulema Council had already issued a ‘Fatwa’ (religious decree) affirming the legality of voting, with specific arrangements in place for women to exercise their voting rights. He clarified that Pakistan had separate polling stations and polling staff for women voters, ensuring their participation in the democratic process.

He also emphasized the importance of assessing candidates based on their abilities, love, and loyalty to the country while casting votes. He reiterated that voting was a fundamental duty of every citizen, emphasizing the significance of democracy and urging all eligible voters to fulfill their responsibility on the Election Day.

Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Pir Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Mufti Naseem Islam, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri and Maulana Mubasher Rahimi and others were present.