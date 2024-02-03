4.1mn strong minority community to vote in KP

In the upcoming general elections slated for February 8, this year, around 4.1 million members of the minority community, both male and female, will exercise their right of franchise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), among this aggregate number of 4.1 million, around 225,5706 voters are male while 1,942,423 number of minority electorates are female. Similarly, more than 0.5 million voters are persons with disabilities who will also cast votes for selection of their representatives. Apart from that, around three thousand transgender are eligible for the right to franchise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total number of votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to ECP data is 21,928,119 out of which 11,944,397 (54.47 percent) are male and 9,983, 722 (45.53 percent) are female.