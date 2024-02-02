ECP staffers to perform duties in two shifts

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the election duties of the officers and employees for the general polls across the country, under which the staffers will perform duties in two shifts around the clock. “The authority has fixed the election duties of officers and employees for the general elections to be held on February 8,” the ECP spokesman told APP here on Friday. He said that ECP has issued a notification in which it conveyed the Terms of Reference (TORs) regarding grievance cell, media, social media coordination and monitoring. The spokesman said that the staffers will perform duties in two shifts for 24 hours in a batch of 4, teams constituted for each constituency for conducting polls from February 8 to 10.