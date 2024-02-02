Pneumonia claims seven more lives in Punjab

Seven more children fell victim to pneumonia in Punjab over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to this infectious disease to 303 this year, according to Punjab Health Department on Friday. A total of 764 new pneumonia cases emerged, with Lahore alone registering 178 fresh cases during the said period, a private news channel reported. The cumulative toll of pneumonia cases in Punjab has now surpassed 18,000, The health experts are attributing the rapid rise in pneumonia cases and fatalities to environmental pollution exacerbated by winter smog. Pneumonia, an infection primarily caused by viruses, tends to intensify following initial symptoms resembling a common cold or flu. This respiratory ailment, more prevalent in children aged five or younger, can manifest in varying degrees of severity.