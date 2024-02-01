PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 414.56 points, a positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 62,393.74 points against 61,979.18 points the previous trading day.

A total of 270,537,523 shares valuing Rs 11.625 billion were traded during the day as compared to 276,464,818 shares valuing Rs.9.271 billion the last day.

Some 346 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 166 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 33,965,773 shares at Rs.4.46 per share, Soneri Bank Limited with 28,110,500 shares at Rs.13.17 per share and Pak Refinery with 26,126,125 shares at Rs.26.49 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.68.41 per share price, closing at Rs.2,328.14, whereas the runner-up was Philips Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs.38.01 rise in its per share price to Rs.658.00. Rafhan Maiz Product Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.550.00 per share closing at Rs.8,650.00, followed by Ismail Industries Limited with Rs.93.00 decline to close at Rs.1,157.00.