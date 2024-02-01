PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5, unveils voting process

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has announced intra-party elections to be held on February 5. This news, announced by the party’s recently elected Chief Election Commissioner, Raoof Hasan, comes after months of speculation and legal challenges surrounding the party’s internal polls.

All PTI members registered by January 31, are eligible to vote. Voting can be done at designated polling stations on February 5 (10am-4pm) or electronically through the party’s “Connect” app.

Nominations for various party positions are open today and tomorrow (January 31st – February 1st). Submissions can be made physically at PTI offices or digitally via email. Nomination papers can be obtained from the party’s central secretariat or the website today and tomorrow. They can be submitted until 10pm on February 2.

The papers can be submitted at the central or provincial secretariats, or digitally via email.

Scrutiny and Results: Scrutiny of nominations will take place on February 3, with final candidate lists published on February 4. Election results will be announced on February 6.

Specific polling station locations and the date of the Appellate Tribunal will be announced soon.

Details of participating panels and candidates will be available on the party’s website and mobile app. These intra-party elections hold significant importance for PTI, aiming to resolve internal disputes and elect new leadership. The successful conduct of these polls is crucial for party unity and future political activities.

Earlier, the PTI appointed its election commissioners at the provincial level. Qazi Mohammad Anwar was appointed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waleed Iqbal Punjab, Noorul Haq Qureshi Sindh, Syed Iqbal Balochistan and Shah Nasir was appointed the election commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A formal notification was issued by PTI chief organizer Omar Ayub. On Wednesday, PTI leader Raoof Hasan was unanimously appointed chief election commissioner of the party. This decision was taken in the PTI’s general body meeting, held virtually on Wednesday. The meeting was held through a video link due to the closure of its Central Secretariat. The meeting was attended by PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub, Raoof Hassan as well as members and officials from Quetta, Peshawar, and Islamabad among others. A resolution regarding the intra-party elections was also scheduled to be presented in the meeting. A strategy for conducting intra-party elections in 15 days will also be formed.