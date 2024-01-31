Gold rates decline by Rs 600 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 215,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 216,100 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 to Rs 184,756 from Rs 185,271 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 169,360 from Rs 169,832, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,055 from $.2,057, the Association reported.