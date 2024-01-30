Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.54 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.8 and Rs281.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 29 paisa to close at Rs302.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas a decrease of 54 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.85 compared to the last closing of Rs355.39. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs76.11 and Rs74.54 respectively.