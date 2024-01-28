ICP tightens security for elections, Section 144 enforced

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have implemented Section 144, introducing strict measures that demand reporting of all election-related programs to the respective police stations to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of upcoming elections.

According to the ICP public relations officer on Sunday, the enforcement emphasized the significance of obtaining permission to organize any such event, with unapproved gatherings risking legal consequences under Section 144.

He said that Section 144, now in effect, mandated that election-related programmes must be officially communicated to the relevant police stations. The goal is to bolster security measures and prevent any potential clashes between rival groups. Organizing programmes without obtaining proper permission is viewed as a direct violation of Section 144, prompting law enforcement to take decisive legal action, added.

He further emphasized that stringent measures have been put in place to mitigate the risk of conflicts and ensure a peaceful electoral process. The authorities are urging the public to collaborate closely with the Islamabad Capital Police to facilitate the orderly execution of elections. This cooperative effort aimed to maintain harmony and safeguard against any potential harm arising from confrontations between opposing factions, he added.

The residents of the federal capital are encouraged to report any suspicious or illegal activities related to the elections through the Caller 15 or ICT15 app.

This initiative aimed to empower the community to actively contribute to the maintenance of a secure electoral environment by promptly reporting any violations or potential threats, citizens play a crucial role in upholding the the integrity of the democratic process.

He concluded that with the imposition of Section 144, the Islamabad administration took commendable steps to ensure the safety and tranquility of the electoral proceedings.