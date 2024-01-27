Pak High Commission hosts IBA delegation

Pakistan High Commissioner in Singapore, Rukhsana Afzaal, has hosted a delegation of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi, comprising senior justices from the Lahore and Islamabad High Courts, officials of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and faculty members of the IBA.

The delegation is in Singapore for a training hosted by the Singapore International Center for Mediation, which the High Commission posted on social media platform X on Saturday.

“This exchange will open fresh avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Singapore. During the dinner, the guests engaged in lively conversations and shared their experiences gained from the training,” it was further added.