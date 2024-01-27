Rain, snowfall alert for Murree, Galliat

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued alert to the administration for expected rains and snowfall until Jan 31. A spokesperson for the PDMA told the media on Saturday that there was a possibility of snowfall with light and heavy rain in Murree, Galliat areas from January 27 to 31. Rain is expected at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, and Sargodha on Jan 30 and 31. The spokesperson cautioned about potential road deterioration in Murree and Galliat due to snowfall and advises tourists to check weather conditions before traveling. There’s a risk of landsliding in mountainous areas, prompting a call for preparedness against a sudden increase in cold intensity. The PDMA instructed the administrations across Punjab to stay vigilant, maintaining a 24/7 information exchange system with national institutions. Rescue agencies are on alert, disseminating weather information to the public through various media channels. Foreign tourists are urged to exercise caution, and traffic police are directed to provide regular updates, including fog alerts.