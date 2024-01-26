Pakistan, St Kitts & Nevis establish diplomatic relations

Pakistan and St. Kitts & Nevis, a Caribbean country, Thursday established formal diplomatic relations at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram and her St. Kitts & Nevis counterpart, Dr. Mutryce Williams, signed a joint communique to formalize the relationship between their countries. Saint Kitts and Nevis, which gained independence in 1983, is a dual-island nation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram said that the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries would open up avenues for cooperation in several fields such as finance, trade, investment, and information technology. Ambassador Akram said that it would provide an opportunity to the representatives of both countries at different tiers to have close and meaningful interaction, aimed at benefiting from each other’s experiences.

He said he looked forward to a renewed partnership with the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts & Nevis on the areas of common interest at the bilateral and multilateral forums. On her part, Ambassador Williams thanked the Pakistan Mission for hosting the ceremony. The two countries, she said, might be located at the far ends of the world, but they have had mutual respect and goodwill for each other. The Ambassador said that the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and St. Kitts & Nevis would lead to cooperation in different fields, especially trade, tourism and education.