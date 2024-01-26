Pakistan Business Expo 2024 in Houston to strengthen Pak-US economic ties

Pakistan aims to enhance trade ties with the United States through the Pakistan Business Expo 2024, scheduled for October in Houston, as announced by Amir Piprani, President of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (PCC-USA). The expo will showcase a wide array of Pakistani products, spanning sectors such as sporting and surgical, IT, beauty and health, food and beverages, oil and gas, home living, textile, and jewelry.

Despite recent strains in bilateral relations, the PCC-USA emphasizes the event’s significance in expanding and diversifying economic collaboration. Piprani, in a virtual meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, highlighted the expo’s role in promoting various sectors, including IT, energy, agriculture, and minerals.

The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) last July aims to expedite foreign investments and provide a streamlined process for investors looking to capitalize on Pakistan’s market potential. Ambassador Khan expressed confidence that SIFC would offer a one-window solution, facilitating investments across the economy.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recently called for constructive engagement between the United States and Pakistan, emphasizing the latter’s role as a “country of consequence.” Pakistan hopes to move beyond security concerns and enhance bilateral trade, targeting sectors such as food, IT, and pharmaceuticals. The expo aligns with Pakistan’s broader strategy to attract US investment and diversify supply chains. Despite China’s dominant role in recent years, Pakistani officials believe the country can serve as a gateway to Central Asia and contribute to the reshaping of global supply chains.