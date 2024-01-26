Hub71-backed ABHI establishes Abu Dhabi HQ

24th January 2024: Hub71-backed ABHI, an embedded finance platform founded in Pakistan, is advancing to its next growth stage by establishing its global HQ in Abu Dhabi with support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to grow its international operations.

ABHI joined Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, in 2022 where the company flourished by tapping into an extensive network of corporations, investment partners and government entities, unlocking the advantages of Abu Dhabi’s marketplace. The UAE’s capital supports the growth of companies at all stages through partnerships and collaboration as part of a broad ecosystem of national champions and investors working together to expand support for high-growth companies from inception to IPO. ABHI is now working with Hub71’s strategic partner ADIO as the FinTech scales up its operations to capture growth opportunities in emerging markets.

ADIO is providing a comprehensive range of growth-enabling support, including setup enablement, incentives and connections to the Abu Dhabi ecosystem and international trade opportunities, aimed at facilitating investment and innovation in the high-growth FinTech sector.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “ABHI is a great example of how fast companies can start, scale and succeed in Abu Dhabi. By being part of the Hub71 tech ecosystem for a year, the company is now collaborating with ADIO to rapidly accelerate its growth and expansion beyond Abu Dhabi.”