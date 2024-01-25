ECP issues warning about fake WhatsApp calls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a public advisory on Thursday, cautioning individuals about the proliferation of fake calls on WhatsApp. The ECP revealed, “There have been reports of a series of fake calls and messages impersonating the Chief Election Commissioner.” In an official statement, the ECP advised individuals who receive suspicious calls or messages purporting to be from senior officers of the ECP or any other high-ranking ECP official to verify the authenticity through a landline by directly contacting the official of the ECP. Moreover, the advisory was extended to the ECP’s own members, including district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs). The ECP emphasized that these members should refrain from taking any action on calls or messages until they have been thoroughly verified by the Chief Election Commissioner’s staff officer. The ECP urged the entire election staff, including DROs and ROs, to strictly adhere to these guidelines and avoid immediate action on calls or messages until complete verification.