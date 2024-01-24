Sargodha Citrus Fest wraps up

The first-ever two-day `Sargodha Citrus Fest’ concluded at COMSTECH on Wednesday after attracting many visitors by displaying around 45 varieties of citrus fruit and its products.

The fest was jointly organized by the University of Sargodha and COMSTECH, where the visitors enjoyed the products, especially citrus fruit-made cakes, juices, desserts, candies, and green tea, besides a variety of citrus fruit.

The varieties of citrus fruit including Rangpur Lime, Carrizo Citrage, Gada Dahi, Rangpur, Gilgil, Mitha, Pishawari Mittha, Kinnow, Seedless Lemon, Jati Khati, Bara Masii, Ornad Blood, Mosambi, Murcott and many others were exhibited through several stalls.

During the two days, the citrus fest captivated the visitors, especially fruit enthusiasts of all ages, offering citrus-infused culinary delights and interactive exhibits. The staff of the University of Sargodha briefed the visitors about the products made from citrus fruit and offered them a taste.

Earlier, during the inaugural ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, welcomed the participants and said that this is the first-ever citrus exhibition being organized in Islamabad.

Prof. Qaisar Abbas shed light on the brief history of the University of Sargodha. He said that the uniqueness of this university is that it has faculties of both medical and agriculture.

He said they have started a project to work on the citrus fruit’s scientific properties, which is a novel initiative.

Prof. Abbas said that 45 varieties of citrus fruit have been displayed in today’s exhibition and promised to display more varieties in next year’s exhibition.

He also recommended that although Pakistan is blessed with vast varieties of citrus fruit, there is a need to develop value-added products from this magic fruit to export.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, said that the University of Sargodha is playing a vital role in being a COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence member and has offered fellowships to the students from OIC states. Many scholars have been placed in the University of Sargodha.

Prof. Choudhary said that citrus is a highly nutritious fruit and stressed the need to explore its medicinal properties.

He appreciated the University of Sargodha’s initiative to explore the medicinal properties of this fruit. He informed us that COMSTECH has established a citrus processing unit in Nigeria.

Prof. Choudhary thanked the diplomatic community for patronizing COMSTECH activities and initiatives.

Prof. Dr. Irfan Ullah, the Citrus fruit expert, gave a comprehensive presentation on the nutritional importance of citrus fruit.

He also talked about the farmers’ challenges in cultivation and gave recommendations to overcome those challenges.

He informed me that the cultivation area and provinces’ share have decreased. He recommended establishing a citrus market, an expo center, and a dry port to facilitate the export of this magic fruit.

Ambassadors and diplomats from Sudan, Yemen, Iran, Azerbaijan, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kenya, and Russia participated in the inaugural ceremony. Advisor COMSTECH, Murtaza Noor, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural ceremony.