Mosque schools tackle illiteracy: Aneeq Ahmad

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said on Wednesday that the government was contemplating starting masjid schools to end illiteracy in addition to bringing young Muslim youth to compete with the modern era by fabricating new syllabus for them.

On Wednesday, he was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony of Jamia Salfia Hajjiabad here. He said the Holy Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) had stressed that every Muslim must acquire knowledge to help them compete with the modern world.

He said there was a lot of difference between educated and uneducated persons, and Muslims should acquire knowledge to ensure the supremacy of Islam throughout the world. He thanked the custodians of madaris (seminaries) who kept the spirit of Islam alive in old and discouraging conditions.

Muhtamim of the Jamia Salfia Prof Yasin Zafar also said that the Jamia had introduced a sectarian-free syllabus to facilitate its students’ economic and political education.

He said that the main objective of Jamia Salfia’s students was to promote Islamic teachings. However, he added that they also played an active role in polio eradication campaigns besides providing the best medical facilities to the ailing humanity in the area. The caretaker federal minister also distributed certificates, shields, and prizes to 12 students who completed their Mufti Course from Jamia Salfi.

Sheikh-ul-Hadeeis of Jamia Salfia, Dr Ateequr Rehman, and others were also present.