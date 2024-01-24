Hong Kong approves Urdu for secondary education exams

The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) of Pakistan have reached an agreement for the inclusion of Urdu as a Category C subject for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) from 2026 onwards.

Under the agreement, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education would administer the Urdu examinations in Hong Kong, including framing question papers, assisting in the registration process, grading, marking, and dissemination of results to HKEAA, said a press release from Pakistan’s Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The HKEAA will then recognize the results for assessing the HKDSE category C Urdu subject. The agreement marks a significant development that led to including Urdu as a Category C subject in the HKDSE. The agreement will formally recognize Urdu language proficiency, contributing to the comprehensive evaluation of candidates’ language skills in the HKDSE. This will also help students with a background in Urdu and enhance their opportunities for higher education and future pathways.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong played a crucial role in facilitating communication and cooperation between the FBISE and HKEAA, acting as a bridge that helped streamline the negotiations and ensured smooth collaboration between the two organizations.