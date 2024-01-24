Actor Rizwan Wasti’s death anniversary commemorated

The famous Pakistani drama artist, broadcaster, and English newscaster Rizwan Wasti is remembered on his 13th death anniversary. Rizwan Wasti was born in 1937 in Lahore. He started his career at Radio Pakistan as an English Newsreader in the 60s; later, he started working in PTV dramas.

Rizwan Wasti and his wife, actress Tahira Wasti, performed in many memorable drama serials. His famous dramas include Shama, Aagahi, Arosa, Unkahi, Uncle Urfi, Tanhaaiyan, and Aabgeenay. His daughter, Laila Wasti, is also part of the showbiz world. Rizwan Wasti passed away on January 24, 2011.