Accused in 11 men murder granted transit bail

Anti-terrorism court Peshawar on Tuesday granted transit bail to one accused of murdering 11 men, including Tehsil Chairman Atif Khan, and setting them on fire after their murder in Havelian, Abbottabad. Anti-Terrorism Court heard a Transit Bail petition filed by one Zar Khan Jadoon in a case of murdering 11 men, including Tehsil Chairman Atif Khan, and setting them on fire afterward, leaving their bodies unidentifiable. Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel represented Zar Khan Jadoon, a prime accused in the FIR. The counsel argued that the FIR was lodged in Havelian, District Abbottabad, falsely implicating the accused. The counsel argued that the complainant party is a strong political family, and the accused was arrested at the hands of police on their way to the relevant anti-terrorism court at Abbottabad. The counsel argued that there was no judicial evidence against the accused and that there was a likelihood that the case would go in his favor. The Judge Anti-Terrorism Court, Peshawar, granted transit bail to the accused after hearing arguments of the counsel with two sureties worth 1.1 million and ordered him to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court, Abbottabad, while restraining the police from arresting him till then.