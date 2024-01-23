Sargodha Citrus Fest kicks off in capital

The first-ever two-day `Sargodha Citrus Fest’ kicked off at COMSTECH on Tuesday displaying around 45 varieties of citrus fruit and its products attracting a large number of visitors.

The fest is being organized by the University of Sargodha and COMSTECH jointly where the visitors enjoy the products, especially citrus fruit-made cakes, juices, desserts, candies and green tea besides a variety of citrus fruit. The varieties of citrus fruit including Rangpur Lime, Carrizo Citrage, Gada Dahi, Rangpur, Gilgil, Mitha, Pishawari Mittha, Kinnow, Seedless Lemon, Jati Khati, Bara Masii, Ornad Blood, Mosambi, Murcott and many others were exhibited through several stalls.

The citrus fest is set to captivate visitors especially fruit enthusiasts of all ages on Wednesday too offering citrus-infused culinary delights and interactive exhibits. The staff of the University of Sargodha briefed the visitors about the products made from citrus fruit and offered them to taste. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas welcomed the participants of the inaugural ceremony and said that this is a first-ever citrus exhibition being organized in Islamabad. Prof. Qaisar Abbas shed light on the brief history of the University of Sargodha and said that the uniqueness of this university is that it has faculties of both medical and agriculture.