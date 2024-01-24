Rupee gains 6 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed an appreciation of 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.85. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 19 paisa to close at Rs 305.03 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.89, whereas an increase of Rs 1.02 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.34 compared to the last closing of Rs 355.32. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.17 and Rs 74.60 respectively.