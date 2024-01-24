Gold up by Rs 500 to Rs 215,200 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 215,200 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 214,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 184,500 from Rs 184,071 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 169,124 from Rs 168,731, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,2229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,047 from $.2,042, the Association reported.