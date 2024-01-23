Ombudsman Punjab takes 26 notices, resolves public issues

In response to 126 notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in December to provide relief to the general public by resolving collective public problems at the grassroots, the administration of respective districts spent a total of Rs 257.3 milion to resolve 26 problems.

However, 100 other public issues did not incur any government expenditures for the actions taken by the relevant departments.

The spokesman for the office of the Ombudsman Punjab shared the financial breakdown of the actions taken. Rs 339,500 were spent to address three complaints related to sewerage lines repair, Rs 5,722,500 were spent to address four complaints related to cover open manholes.

A significant amount of Rs 60,000 was invested in resolving three complaints regarding waste disposal and Rs 247,769,000 was spent in resolving ten complaints regarding, repair and cleanliness of streets and roads across different districts. Additionally, Rs 3,465,180 was utilized to attend six complaints, linked to the repair of street lights and maintenance of water filtration plants, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the public, the spokesman stated.

Notably, the concerned administration and government departments also successfully addressed 26 notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, four for covering manholes, 62 for waste disposal and solid waste management and another eight for repair and maintenance of streets and roads without any government expenditures, the spokesman concluded.