Two killed, three injured in Karachi shooting incident

At least two people were killed while three others sustained bullet injuries on Tuesday when some unknown motorcycle assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a milk and confectionery shop located on Abul Hassan Isphani Road Karachi. The lethal gunfire claimed the life of a shopkeeper Abdul Bari on the spot, while another individual, Muhammad Ayub, and two more injured were currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, according to a private news channel. Eyewitnesses from the milk shop, who suffered injuries during the assault, claimed that the assailants were masked and swiftly fled the scene immediately after the shooting. The police recovered a 9mm pistol with 12 bullets from the crime scene, while an investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators and determine the motive behind this act of violence.